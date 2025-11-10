Boeh Ingelheim's Sales Satisfactory In 1st Half

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim achieved a sales increase in the first six months of 1995 of 4% to 3.2 billion Deutschemarks ($2.2 billion). The sales growth was volume-driven, despite unfavorable exchange rates of virtually all currencies of significance to BI, the firm said.

Sales of human pharmaceuticals were the main driving force behind the increase, rising 7% to 2.7 billion marks. Following somewhat modest development over the last two years, the operating units Boehringer Ingelheim KG and Dr Karl Thomae have once again made an appropriate contribution to sales, noted Heribert Johann, chairman of the group's board of managing directors. BI believes that this reflects the first signs of success following the integration of the two pharmaceutical units at the beginning of the year.

1 Billion Marks Investment In R&D BI is to invest over 1 billion marks this year in R&D for the first time ever. In the first six months of the year, the group invested 501 million marks in the development of new products, focusing on its key areas of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as oncology, viroloogy, the central nervous system and immunology.