Boeh Mannheim/Belmed distribution agreement

- Boehringer Mannheim has recently reached an agreement for Belmed-Services to be the German company's distributor in Belarus. Boehringer Mannheim has a representative office in Minsk, the Belarussian capital, and sells mainly reagents, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals in the country, according to a report in the Minsk Economic News.

The most important partner for BM is the country's Ministry of Health, as the purchase and distribution of most medical products is controlled centrally by the Ministry.

BM has no plans to start production activities in Belarus for political and economic reasons, Marina Dizha, head of BM's representative office told the Minsk Economic News. She added that Belarus is as much in need of high-quality drugs as any other country.