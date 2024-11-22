Boeh Mannheim's clodronate: ECCO 8

- Boehringer Mannheim's bisphosphonate drug clodronate, in combination with tamoxifen, can enhance bone mineral density in pre- and postmenopausal women with early breast cancer. Loss of BMD is a common problem in women undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy. Another study showed that long-term therapy with the drug was effective in preventing the progression of skeletal disease in patients with multiple myeloma.
