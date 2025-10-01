Boeh Mannheim To Regroup In New Holding Company

The German company Boehringer Mannheim is to reorganize its pharmaceutical sector into a new interim holding group, according to Curt Engelhorn, chairman of Corange, BM's parent company.
There will be no stock exchange listing operation for this holding group initially, though Mr Engelhorn said that a listing was "not unthinkable in the medium-term."
The company has visibly increased its room for maneuvre in its core business with the listing of its USA implants and orthopedics subsidiary De Puy, and is preparing expansion plans in the diagnostic area.
