Boehringer Ingelheim $25 Million JV Plant In Shanghai

Ground-breaking has now been carried out for a new pharmaceutical plant to be run as a joint venture between Boehringer Ingelheim and its Chinese partner Sine Pharmaceutical Corp, located on the Pudong industrial estate, just outside Shanghai, in the People's Republic of China.

With the laying of the foundation stone for the new drugmaking plant, involving an estimated investment of $25 million, says BI, "the Chinese-German partners have made rapid progress in connection with the joint venture founded in February under the name of Shanghai Boehringer Sine Pharmaceuticals Corp."

Under the terms of the JV agreement, BI will bear 60% of the total investment, with SPC assuming the remaining 40%. The new plant will house production of a wide range of dosage forms, ie ampoules, solutions, tablets and capsules, and is due to start operations in 1998.