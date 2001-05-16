Boehringer Ingelheim/Gabon in MTCT AIDS drug deal

Boehringer Ingelheim says it will supply Gabon with Viramune(nevirapine) free for five years for prevention of mother-to-child-transmission of HIV, under its Viramune MTCT Donation Programme. The Congo, Senegal and Rwanda have already joined the scheme, and talks are underway with over 20 other governments and organizations which will soon lead to further shipments, notes the company.
