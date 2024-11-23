Boehringer Ingelheim In R&D Agreement With Ontogen

- Boehringer Ingelheim has signed a $41.6 million R&D agreement with Ontogen, with the aim of jointly developing new automated hardware and software technologies for "high-speed synthesis and purification of diverse chemical compounds for use in drug discovery activities." BI will make the payments over a four-year period in return for exclusive rights to technologies emerging from the agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze