Boehringer Ingelheim In Talks With US Co

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has confirmed that it is in talks with an unidentified US company which is strong in the over-the-counter drug sector.

BI is aiming to achieve sales of around 10 billion Deutschemarks ($7.2 billion) by the year 2000, and this move is expected to take it nearer that goal. The German company currently has annual sales of nonprescription products of 610 million marks, and is ranked fourth in the European OTC market.

Chairman of BI's management board Heribert Johann said that the company did not view major mergers in the drug industry as a solution for problems despite intense international concentration. Instead, success would come from innovation.