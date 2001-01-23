Boehringer Ingelheim opens US R&D site

Boehringer Ingelheim of Germany has opened a new R&D site at its USheadquarters in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The 30,000-square-foot facility contains what the firm describes as "highly-sophisticated equipment designed to accelerate the screening and discovery of chemical compounds."

Andreas Barner, a member of BI's board of managing directors, said that the new unit "will mark a crucial milestone" in the company's history, as it implements its strategy of expanding R&D in the USA.