Boehringer Ingelheim reports strong sales and income growth for 2004

Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim posted strong growth yet again for 2004, outpacing the market for the fifth consecutive year. The group's results were propelled by robust sales that grew 10.5% to 8.2 billion euros ($10.5 billion), leading to a 50% leap in operating income to 1.4 billion euros.
"We are very satisfied with the business year 2004," Alessandro Banchi, chairman of BI's board, told attendees at the firm's annual conference in Ingelheim, Germany. "Our dynamic growth already makes us a frontrunner, but in terms of profitability too we are on the way to joining the leading group of international pharmaceutical companies," he added.
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