Boehringer Ingelheim's Mirapex cleared in USA, where 10% of adults suffer from RLS

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Mirapex (pramipexole dihydrochloride), its oral drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe primary Restless Legs Syndrome, a common, yet often undiagnosed, neurological sensorimotor disorder.

While symptoms of the condition can vary from person to person, they are typically described as an urge to move the legs accompanied by burning, creeping, crawling, aching, tingling, or tugging sensations in the same part of the body. Symptoms typically begin or worsen during periods of rest or inactivity, for example, when lying down to sleep, and are generally worse at night.

The privately-held firm, which is Germany's second-largest R&D-based drugmaker by sales, says that up to 10% of the US adult population is affected by RLS. Mirapex' approval comes ahead of Schwarz Pharma's rival product, rotigotine, which is in Phase III RLS trials due to disclose results in the first quarter of next year. It will also be a rival to GlaxoSmithKline's already-approved Requip (ropinirole).