Saturday 8 November 2025

Boehringer Ingelheim's Mirapex cleared in USA, where 10% of adults suffer from RLS

20 November 2006

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Mirapex (pramipexole dihydrochloride), its oral drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe primary Restless Legs Syndrome, a common, yet often undiagnosed, neurological sensorimotor disorder.

While symptoms of the condition can vary from person to person, they are typically described as an urge to move the legs accompanied by burning, creeping, crawling, aching, tingling, or tugging sensations in the same part of the body. Symptoms typically begin or worsen during periods of rest or inactivity, for example, when lying down to sleep, and are generally worse at night.

The privately-held firm, which is Germany's second-largest R&D-based drugmaker by sales, says that up to 10% of the US adult population is affected by RLS. Mirapex' approval comes ahead of Schwarz Pharma's rival product, rotigotine, which is in Phase III RLS trials due to disclose results in the first quarter of next year. It will also be a rival to GlaxoSmithKline's already-approved Requip (ropinirole).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze