Boehringer Ingelheim sees strong results for tipranavir

Data from a Phase III study of the investigational anti-HIV drug tipranavir presented at the 12th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections indicate that it is twice as effective at reducing the viral load as the market-leading protease inhibitor Abbott Laboratories' Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir).

Last year, Boehringer Ingelheim submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of its tipranavir in the treatment of HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretroviral agents. The latest study of the drug presented at the CROI found that 34.1% of patients on tipranavir versus 18.3% of those on Kaletra achieved a viral load below the limits of quantification.