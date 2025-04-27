Boehringer Ingelheim submits NDA for Mobic

Boehringer Ingelheim has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Foodand Drug Administration for Mobic (meloxicam), its once-daily treatment for osteoarthritis.

BI has conducted over 100 clinical trials in over 21,000 patients in the USA. Two trials determined if Mobic's selective cyclo-oxygenase-2 action resulted in a more favorable gastrointestinal tolerability than traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatories did not show an overwhelming advantage, however, and the label was changed in the UK to ensure patients taking the product with a GI history are monitored (Marketletter September 14, 1998).

The drug is already approved in over 70 countries. The market in the USA is estimated to be 16-27 million patients