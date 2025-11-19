Boehringer Ingelheim To Build Spanish Drug Plant

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has resumed its plan to build a plant for the production of drug specialties at Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, in Spain (Marketletter June 19), at a cost of about 10 billion pesetas ($79.4 million). Work will start next year and the new plant is scheduled to go into operation at the beginning of 1998.
The project is part of a strategy of site concentration, with drug production being focussed in Germany, France, Spain and Italy. The company's Barcelona plant will concentrate on ampoule production, and liquid forms output will be ended at the Group's Ingelheim site. BI has several subsidiaries in Spain.
