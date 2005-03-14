Boiron counts on Dolisos merger to relaunch growth

The French homeopathic drugmaker Boiron, which saw profits tumble 14% last year to 22.0 million euros ($29.1 million), is counting on its merger with Dolisos to promote growth through 2005. The two companies recently gained French government approval for their alliance to proceed (Marketletter March 7).

Boiron has been seriously affected by the reduction in the level of health fund reimbursement of its homeopathic drugs in France from 65.0% to 35.0%. As sales growth has declined, so gross margin was affected and profits reduced. Sales last year rose only 2.6% compared with over 6.0% in 2003.