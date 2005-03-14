Boiron counts on Dolisos merger to relaunch growth

The French homeopathic drugmaker Boiron, which saw profits tumble 14% last year to 22.0 million euros ($29.1 million), is counting on its merger with Dolisos to promote growth through 2005. The two companies recently gained French government approval for their alliance to proceed (Marketletter March 7).
Boiron has been seriously affected by the reduction in the level of health fund reimbursement of its homeopathic drugs in France from 65.0% to 35.0%. As sales growth has declined, so gross margin was affected and profits reduced. Sales last year rose only 2.6% compared with over 6.0% in 2003.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze