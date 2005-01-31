Bolder BioTech gets NIH grant to develop novel arthritis therapy

US firm Bolder BioTechnology has announced that it has been awarded a $100,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health. The grant supports research to optimize a human protein to enhance its ability to inhibit formation of new blood vessels, which may provide a novel approach for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Formation of new blood vessels is one of the earliest changes observed in affected joints of patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The new blood vessels are believed to support growth of the inflammatory cells that damage cartilage and bone.
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