Bonuses make over over a third of UK pharma directors' earnings: Piribo salary report

Average pharmaceutical company executive directors in the UK receive 39% of their total remuneration package in the form of a bonus, according to Piribo, which has released a new report, entitled UK Pharmaceutical Executive Pay - Insight into Director Remuneration.

The report found that the average bonus paid to an executive director on the board of a UK pharmaceutical company is L163,000 ($311,966), while the median value is L55,000. Most bonuses are performance-orientated and dependant on pre-set targets of net income, turnover or even earnings per share before amortization.