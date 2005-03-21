Bonuses make over over a third of UK pharma directors' earnings: Piribo salary report

Average pharmaceutical company executive directors in the UK receive 39% of their total remuneration package in the form of a bonus, according to Piribo, which has released a new report, entitled UK Pharmaceutical Executive Pay - Insight into Director Remuneration.
The report found that the average bonus paid to an executive director on the board of a UK pharmaceutical company is L163,000 ($311,966), while the median value is L55,000. Most bonuses are performance-orientated and dependant on pre-set targets of net income, turnover or even earnings per share before amortization.
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