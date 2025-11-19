BOOM FOR S KOREAN JOINT VENTURES

Production by 29 joint-venture drug companies in South Korea reached 560.7 billion won ($700.9 million) in 1993, an increase of 13.9%, compared with a rise of 9.1% to 5,062 billion ($6.3 billion) for the South Korean industry as a whole, reports Pharma Japan.

For the industry as a whole, output of finished products rose 8.7%, but the number of producers of these products fell by 12. Production of bulk pharmaceuticals rose 9.9%, and the number of producers in this sector increased by 10. The biggest rises among the joint ventures were 28.4% for Dae Woong Lilly, 23.3% for Bayer Korea, 20.8% at Pfizer Korea and 19% at Janssen Korea.