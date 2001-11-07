Boost for drugs from new Estonian insurance law

Proposed new health insurance legislation in Estonia envisages that moretypes of medicines should be made available to consumers, according to the LETA news agency. The law also proposed that patients should have to pay 20 kroons ($1.00) per prescription, even if they receive fully-subsidized medicines.
One Estonian pharmacist was reported as saying that patients often do not have enough money to buy expensive medicines, which are frequently the ones most prescribed by doctors.
