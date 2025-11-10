Boots Deal Strengthens Pharma At BASF

The recently-finalized acquisition of Boots Pharmaceutical (Marketletter April 10) by the German chemical and pharmaceutical group BASF "is a major leap forward and locks into our pharmaceuticals division very well from a strategic point of view," said Jurgen Strube, chairman of BASF at a press conference in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF executives explained the group's strategic realignment of the pharmaceuticals division at the meeting.

As a group, Dr Strube explained that BASF wanted to make its portfolio of businesses more resistant to cyclical fluctuations; the pharmaceutical business, being fairly stable, fits into this strategy. The group has adopted a combination strategy for pharmaceuticals which focuses on innovative products and generics. A new organizational structure has been implemented focusing on decentralization and internationalization.

Gerhard Wolf, executive board member of BASF AG and supervisory board chairman of Knoll AG, told journalists that the group is looking at several options in pharmaceuticals and not just one mega acquisition.