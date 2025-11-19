BOOTS: REVIEWING THE SITUATION

The withdrawal by UK pharmaceutical and retail company Boots last year of cardiovascular drug Manoplax (flosequinan) was a clear signal that the company would have to review its pharmaceutical business (Marketletter April 11), and that this could result in what some observers have referred to as the "unthinkable" - the divesting of the company's pharmaceutical division.

Industry observers and interested parties continue to speculate over the division's future, and retail and health care analysts at broker Lehman Bothers are of the opinion that the company is looking to swap or merge Boots Pharmaceuticals and switch part of its L60 million ($88.2 million) expenditure to Boots Healthcare International and Boots Contract Manufacturing, which along with BP make up the pharmaceuticals division. They suggest that a straight sale of BP would have the near-term effect of diluting earnings, and that if the proceeds were invested in over-the-counter consumer products at current prices it would only serve to dilute earnings further.

In order to maximize shareholder value, the Lehman teams say that Boots would need to achieve a minimum of L700 million by way of a disposal, merger or swap. They came to the minimum figure of L700 million via the following valuations: L584 million for the net present value of Boots current drug portfolio; L50-L75 million for laboratories and infrastructure that support current R&D; L66 million for the NPV of drugs in development, less the NPV of estimated future R&D expenditure necessary for completion of development; and the potential cost savings available to a purchaser or through a merger.