BOOTS TO COPROMOTE W-L'S LOPID

Boots Co has announced that its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Boots Pharmaceuticals Inc, has commenced the copromotion of Warner-Lambert subsidiary Parke-Davis' hypolipemic Lopid (gemfibrozil). The development represents the initial phase of a joint marketing agreement announced in July 1991, involving Lopid and Boots' Manoplax (flosequinan) which is presently awaiting US approval for the indication of congestive heart failure. Parke-Davis will copromote Manoplax once FDA approval has been granted.
