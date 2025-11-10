Boots Will Sell Pharma Business To BASF

After much speculation over the future of its pharmaceutical business, The Boots Company of the UK has confirmed that the review of the business has shown that disposal is "the most beneficial course of action," and that it is in negotiations with the German chemical and pharmaceutical company BASF, which is looking to purchase the business for around L850 million ($1.3 billion; Marketletter November 14).

Sir James Blyth, deputy chairman and chief executive of The Boots Company, said: "BASF is an excellent company with a high reputation. This deal offers exciting prospects for the international expansion of our pharmaceuticals business, and for its staff."

However, there have been fears relating to a deal with BASF over security of manufacturing and research jobs at Boots. Paul Talbot, national officer for the pharmaceutical industry at the Management, Scientific, Financial trade union, said: "we are concerned that such an innovative industry with such a secure future is leaving UK hands. We are seeking urgent meetings with both Boots and BASF to get assurances that jobs will not be affected by the sell-off, and that existing terms and conditions for the employees will remain in force. We will also be asking the German company for some guarantees that they will continue to invest in the future of this part of their business."