BOPA Annual Conference

The programme is designed for all career stages, from early-career pharmacists to senior specialists, and will feature a mix of plenary lectures, parallel sessions, posters, and networking opportunities. Abstracts accepted for presentation will be published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice. The conference also provides opportunities for education, collaboration, and professional development, reinforcing BOPA’s role in advancing oncology pharmacy practice.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze