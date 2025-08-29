Friday 29 August 2025

BOPA Annual Conference

Visit event website
3 October 20255 October 2025
Belfast, UKICC Belfast
The 28th British Oncology Pharmacy Association (BOPA) Annual Conference will bring together oncology pharmacy professionals from across the UK and beyond to share clinical updates, research findings, and best practice in cancer care.

The programme is designed for all career stages, from early-career pharmacists to senior specialists, and will feature a mix of plenary lectures, parallel sessions, posters, and networking opportunities. Abstracts accepted for presentation will be published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice. The conference also provides opportunities for education, collaboration, and professional development, reinforcing BOPA’s role in advancing oncology pharmacy practice.



Company Spotlight

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.




