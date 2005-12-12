Borean's TNF anatagonist yields positive preclinical data

Borean Pharma AS, a Danish biopharmaceutical and protein engineering company, says it has established proof-of-concept of it tumor-necrosis factor alpha antagonist for rheumatoid arthritis, in a recently completed preclinical study.

The program, which was conducted in arthritic, transgenic mice expressing human TNF, established that the drug slowed the progression of the disease to a level equivalent to Shering-Plough's Remicade (infliximab). The firm intends to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration with a view towards moving the compound into the clinical trial phase.