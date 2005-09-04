Boston Life Sci makes $12.7M placing

US firm Boston Life Sciences has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with a group of accredited investors pursuant to which the latter, subject to the right of participation by certain existing stockholders of the company, have irrevocably agreed to purchase 6,000,000 shares of the firm's stock at a per share price of $2.13.
Closing of the financing is scheduled to occur on or before September 7, and gross proceeds to Boston Life will be approximately $12.7 million. The company has agreed to file a registration statement relating to the resale of the common stock sold in the financing upon request of the investors.
