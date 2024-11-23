Boston Life Sciences' Therafectin

- Boston Life Sciences Inc has submitted a draft protocol for a proposed Phase III study of Therafectin (amiprilose HCl) to the US Food and Drug Administration. Therafectin is a candidate treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The protocol for the study is similar to an earlier Phase III trial conducted by Greenwich Pharmaceuticals, the originator of the drug. BLSI obtained Therafectin as a consequence of its merger with Greenwich in June.
