Boston's TAXUS Liberte gets expanded EU label

USA-based vascular device specialist Boston Scientific has received indication extensions to the European CE Mark for its TAXUS Liberte paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system for use in some challenging coronary procedures.
In addition to its existing indication for the treatment of de novo lesions in native coronary arteries, the TAXUS Liberte stent is now indicated in Europe for the treatment of restenotic lesions and total occlusions in patients with coronary artery disease, including acute myocardial infarction. These three new indications account for more than 20% of all coronary interventions and the Liberte stent is now the only drug-eluting stent system with these new indications for use in Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze