Boston's TAXUS Liberte gets expanded EU label

USA-based vascular device specialist Boston Scientific has received indication extensions to the European CE Mark for its TAXUS Liberte paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system for use in some challenging coronary procedures.

In addition to its existing indication for the treatment of de novo lesions in native coronary arteries, the TAXUS Liberte stent is now indicated in Europe for the treatment of restenotic lesions and total occlusions in patients with coronary artery disease, including acute myocardial infarction. These three new indications account for more than 20% of all coronary interventions and the Liberte stent is now the only drug-eluting stent system with these new indications for use in Europe.