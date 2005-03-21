Boston Scientific reports strong results for Taxus system

USA-based medical device developer and marketer Boston Scientific has reported strong results from its Taxus V clinical trial confirming the safety and efficacy of its Taxus Express2 paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system for the treatment of coronary artery disease.
The randomized, double-blind trial enrolled 1,172 patients at 66 sites in the USA, assessing the safety and efficacy of a slow-release formulation of the paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system in reducing restenosis in de novo lesions 10mm-46mm in length and 2.25mm-4.0mm in diameter.
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