Boston Scientific throws $25B spanner in the works of J&J's bid for Guidant

After much discussion, back tracking and legal threats, which looked as if USA health care giant Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of medical devices maker Guidant, originally made in late-2004, might not actually go through, a downwardly revised offer of around $21.5 billion was recently accepted by the latter (Marketletter November 21). However, December 5 saw rival Boston Scientific make a counter bid for Guidant, in cash and stock, valuing the company at some $72.00 per share or $25.0 billion in total.

The delay to a final agreement on J&J's acquisition had been problems over the summer relating to recalls of Guidant's pacemakers and defibrillators, as well as regulatory investigations of the company. These resulted in a significant number of shareholder and product liability law suits, which have resulted in an about 25% slump in Guidant's market capitalization

The initial stock market reaction was to boost Guidant's shares 10% to $67.98, while Boston's fell 8% to $26.15 and J&J's remained little changed. Boston recovered partially, but investors expressed concern on how much debt the company, which now has a market capitalization of around $22.0 billion, could bear.