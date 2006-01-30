Boston Scientific wins in tug-of-war with J&J over Guidant

After much toing-and-froing and escalating bids, it appears that Boston Scientific has gained the prize of medical device maker Guidant with its $27.0 billion offer for the firm, which beat Johnson & Johnson's final price (Marketletters passim). J&J said that it had been advised of Boston's latest offer, but had determined not to increase its last bid for Guidant, because to do so would not have been in the best interests of its shareholders. It also pointed out that Guidant was now liable for a $705.0 million break-up fee under the terms of their original merger deal, a sum due by January 26 and which Boston has said it will pay.