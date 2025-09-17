Wednesday 17 September 2025

British Pharmacological Society Annual Conference

16 December 202518 December 2025
Belfast, UKICC Belfast
Bringing together pharmacologists from academia, industry, health services, regulators and early-career researchers.

The meeting will offer plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, debates, and opportunities to present emerging research and developments across basic, translational and clinical pharmacology.

The programme is expected to address topics including artificial intelligence, new treatment modalities, pharmacogenomics, sustainable medicines, and therapeutic inequality. There will also be networking opportunities embedded throughout the conference, offering attendees the chance to connect with peers, establish collaborations, and engage with exhibitors.



Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




