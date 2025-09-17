British Pharmacological Society Annual Conference

The meeting will offer plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, debates, and opportunities to present emerging research and developments across basic, translational and clinical pharmacology.
The programme is expected to address topics including artificial intelligence, new treatment modalities, pharmacogenomics, sustainable medicines, and therapeutic inequality. There will also be networking opportunities embedded throughout the conference, offering attendees the chance to connect with peers, establish collaborations, and engage with exhibitors.
