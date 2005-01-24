Bradley Pharma in deal with DPT Labs

Bradley Pharmaceuticals says that it has reached agreement with fellow US company DPT Laboratories and its affiliate DPT Lakewood to continue manufacturing Zonalon (doxepine HCl), a topical dermatological preparation, and other products. Bradley recently acquired rights to Zonalon as part of its purchase from Quintiles International of the business of Bioglan Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter August 16, 2004), for which DPT had been manufacturing the drug.

"We want to ensure a seamless continuation of the business of the newest member of the Bradley Pharmaceuticals family - our subsidiary, Bioglan Pharmaceuticals - and this agreement is an important step in that process," said Bradley's chief executive, Daniel Glassman.