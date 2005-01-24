Bradley Pharma in deal with DPT Labs

Bradley Pharmaceuticals says that it has reached agreement with fellow US company DPT Laboratories and its affiliate DPT Lakewood to continue manufacturing Zonalon (doxepine HCl), a topical dermatological preparation, and other products. Bradley recently acquired rights to Zonalon as part of its purchase from Quintiles International of the business of Bioglan Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter August 16, 2004), for which DPT had been manufacturing the drug.
"We want to ensure a seamless continuation of the business of the newest member of the Bradley Pharmaceuticals family - our subsidiary, Bioglan Pharmaceuticals - and this agreement is an important step in that process," said Bradley's chief executive, Daniel Glassman.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze