Brain Injuries: Delayed Or Immediate

One of the most pivotal findings to emerge from current brain injury research is the concept of delayed/ evolving brain injury or secondary injury, it was revealed at a recent seminar held by the USA's Brain Industry Association and other groups. The class of biochemical reactions that evolve within the brain following an initial blow, and which may only manifest themselves days later, is providing medical science with a new foundation from which to base preventative treatment, they said.

Traumatic brain injury costs the USA $48 billion dollars each year, David Thurman of the Centers for Disease Control told the conference, who added that there are some 500,000 such injuries in the USA annually, of which 60,000 will lead to death.

According to John Pavlishhock of the Medical College of Virginia, most brain abnormalities are not observed immediately following impact but rather some time later. The real hope for treating brain damage lies in the development of drugs for secondary damage, said Andrew Jagoda of the University of Florida, adding that such treatments though, may have complications.