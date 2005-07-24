BrainCells in $17.7M financing round

BrainCells Inc, a privately-held, US neuroscience-focused drug discovery and development company targeting novel and/or best-in-class therapies for depression, related neuropsychiatric disorders and other central nervous system diseases, has announced the close of its series A private financing. Technology Partners and seed investors Oxford Bioscience Partners and Bay City Capital led the $17.7 million round.
BrainCells was founded by Fred Gage and Harry Hixson in December 2003 to capitalize on the former's pioneering discoveries that humans generate new nerve cells throughout life and that this endogenous process - neurogenesis - can be manipulated using known small molecule therapeutics. In December 2004, BCI merged with NeuroGenix, a start-up founded by Eric Kandel, Paul McGonigle, Luca Santarelli and Rene Hen and focused on elucidating the behavioral impact of modulating neurogenesis and the relationship of this to depression.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze