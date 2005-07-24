BrainCells in $17.7M financing round

BrainCells Inc, a privately-held, US neuroscience-focused drug discovery and development company targeting novel and/or best-in-class therapies for depression, related neuropsychiatric disorders and other central nervous system diseases, has announced the close of its series A private financing. Technology Partners and seed investors Oxford Bioscience Partners and Bay City Capital led the $17.7 million round.

BrainCells was founded by Fred Gage and Harry Hixson in December 2003 to capitalize on the former's pioneering discoveries that humans generate new nerve cells throughout life and that this endogenous process - neurogenesis - can be manipulated using known small molecule therapeutics. In December 2004, BCI merged with NeuroGenix, a start-up founded by Eric Kandel, Paul McGonigle, Luca Santarelli and Rene Hen and focused on elucidating the behavioral impact of modulating neurogenesis and the relationship of this to depression.