BRAND EQUITY IN THE OTC DRUG MARKET

When defining a brand, companies should give it a position that no-one else can pre-empt, James Jordan of Jordan, McGrath and Taylor told last month's US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association annual marketing seminar (Marketletter January 24). Companies and advertisers should say their piece so memorably that their products are brought to mind by competitors' advertising, he added.

Companies must also be loyal to the brand and the brand name in their ads, as consumers do not remember tackons to ads, or even read labels. Include the brand name in the most memorable line of the ad, he advised. Most over-the-counter drug ads are interchangeable. Spending on promotion brings short-term gains while spending on advertising is for the long term, although some ads can offer both short-term gains and long-term equity.

The most valuable asset a company has is its brand equity, said Mr Jordan, and while this is of particular application to the OTC industry, it is getting and will continue to get harder because of competition among the OTC companies and from private labels. A study being conducted by Mr Jordan's company has found that the quality-for-price gap between private-label products and brand-name products is decreasing, with private-label manufacturers adopting many of the tactics of the OTC companies themselves. In supermarkets, one of every five products purchased is a private-label item, and in drug chains, private labels account for 8% both of unit sales and of dollar sales. The penetration of private-label OTC products, however, is happening at a much swifter rate in drug stores than in supermarkets. OTC companies are also fostering new competition in promoting switch products, he said, noting that the cost-saving features of these products fit in nicely with the proposed health care reform changes.