Thursday 11 September 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Braveheart Bio

A clinical-stage biotech company targeting cardiovascular diseases using precision small-molecule therapies.

Its lead asset is HRS-1893, a cardiac myosin ATPase inhibitor engineered to reduce excessive heart muscle contraction—a promising approach for treating obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a genetic heart condition. Phase I data were presented at the ESC Congress 2025, and Phase III trials are underway in China as of Q3 2025.

In September 2025, Braveheart secured exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize HRS-1893 via a licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma. The deal provides Braveheart with a proprietary, near late-stage cardiovascular asset. Financial terms include an upfront payment of USD 65 million—split equally between cash and Braveheart equity—and an additional USD 10 million upon completion of technology transfer, bringing near-term proceeds to USD 75 million. Hengrui may receive up to USD 1.013 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on sales .

Braveheart Bio is backed by life science investors including Forbion and OrbiMed. Its leadership is headed by CEO Dr. Travis Murdoch, known for leading Hi-Bio through its acquisition by Biogen.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Braveheart Bio News

Hengrui Pharma out-licenses HRS-1893 to Braveheart Bio
8 September 2025
More Braveheart Bio news >


Today's issue

UK sliding down global rankings for pharma investment and research
Pharmaceutical
UK sliding down global rankings for pharma investment and research
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Europe’s new playbook: how JCAs are reshaping drug launches
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Takeda presents positive data from Phase III oveporexton study
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s Tzield approved in China
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
CAMP4 soars on planned private placement of up to $100 million
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Janssen’s Inlexzo in NMIBC
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
Shannon Turley now part of Amgen Research’s bold new era
10 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze