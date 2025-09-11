Its lead asset is HRS-1893, a cardiac myosin ATPase inhibitor engineered to reduce excessive heart muscle contraction—a promising approach for treating obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a genetic heart condition. Phase I data were presented at the ESC Congress 2025, and Phase III trials are underway in China as of Q3 2025.

In September 2025, Braveheart secured exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize HRS-1893 via a licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma. The deal provides Braveheart with a proprietary, near late-stage cardiovascular asset. Financial terms include an upfront payment of USD 65 million—split equally between cash and Braveheart equity—and an additional USD 10 million upon completion of technology transfer, bringing near-term proceeds to USD 75 million. Hengrui may receive up to USD 1.013 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on sales .

Braveheart Bio is backed by life science investors including Forbion and OrbiMed. Its leadership is headed by CEO Dr. Travis Murdoch, known for leading Hi-Bio through its acquisition by Biogen.