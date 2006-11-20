Brazil celebrates decade of HIV/AIDS drug access

A conference held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, celebrated the South American country's 10 years of universal access to antiretroviral drugs, as well as discussing future issues. Among the reasons for optimism, Brazil's Health Ministry reported that, since 2000, the number of AIDS-related deaths per 100,000 people has been around 6.3, compared with 9.7 per 100,000 people in 1995.
A major area of discussion related to the issue of patents and intellectual property. The Brazilian government backed down last year from threats to allow local drugmakers to override foreign patents, choosing instead to negotiate prices and encourage local production under license.
