BRAZIL: COMPROMISE ON GENERIC LABELING

In Brazil, the government and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry have now reached an agreement over the controversial Decree 793, which was due to come into effect in the early part of october 1993. Its implementation was halted by court injunctions granted to the local pharmaceutical industry associations Abifarma and Sindusfarma (Marketletter November 1, 1993).

The industry objects to Decree 793's requirement that the generic name of a drug product should appear on the packaging printed in type three times the size as that used for the brand name. Now, however, under the proposed compromise, the product's generic name could be printed in the same size of type as that used for the brand name, although the generic name would have to appear on the upper part of the package.

Health Minister Henrique Santillo has also agreed that the generic names need not appear on the packaging of products which are a combination of three or more ingredients. Mr Santillo said that a surveillance committee would be established to examine all such combination products currently on the market, and review their registration.