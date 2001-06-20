Wednesday 14 May 2025

Brazil may withdraw dipirone products

20 June 2001

Dipirone, an active ingredient found in some of Brazil's best-sellingnon-prescription analgesics such as Novalgina and Neosaldina, may be banned by the country's government on safety concerns including its potential to adversely affect the immune system. According to the Gazeta Mercantil, Brazil's health sector watchdog, Anvisa, has said it will organize a national seminar on the issue in the near future at which the fate of the drug will be decided.

180 million reals sales at risk

The matter is controversial, the newspaper notes, as it involves a market worth some 540 million reals ($220.1 million) and the withdrawal of dipirone, which holds around a 31.8% share of the non-Rx analgesics market, could dent this by some 180 million reals, according to figures from IMS Health. Paracetamol holds 29.7% of the market sector and aspirin 27.1%, while ibuprofen has a market share of just 1.0%, with others making up the balance of 10.4%. Moreover, the newspaper points out, half of Latin American sales of pain killers come from Brazil.

