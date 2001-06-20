Brazil may withdraw dipirone products

Dipirone, an active ingredient found in some of Brazil's best-sellingnon-prescription analgesics such as Novalgina and Neosaldina, may be banned by the country's government on safety concerns including its potential to adversely affect the immune system. According to the Gazeta Mercantil, Brazil's health sector watchdog, Anvisa, has said it will organize a national seminar on the issue in the near future at which the fate of the drug will be decided.
180 million reals sales at risk
The matter is controversial, the newspaper notes, as it involves a market worth some 540 million reals ($220.1 million) and the withdrawal of dipirone, which holds around a 31.8% share of the non-Rx analgesics market, could dent this by some 180 million reals, according to figures from IMS Health. Paracetamol holds 29.7% of the market sector and aspirin 27.1%, while ibuprofen has a market share of just 1.0%, with others making up the balance of 10.4%. Moreover, the newspaper points out, half of Latin American sales of pain killers come from Brazil.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze