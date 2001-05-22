Brazil prepares to make Roche AIDS drug

The Brazilian government says it will commence the process of breakingRoche's Brazilian patent for its HIV/AIDS drug Viracept (nelfinavir) in order to start making the drug domestically, after talks with the firm over price cuts failed, reports the Gazeta Mercantil.
Roche had offered a 13% price discount, but the government says nelfinavir can be made by the state-owned drugmaker Far-Manguinhos to sell at 40% below the current price, although it notes that the breaking of the patent could be delayed if Roche offers a further price cut. Brazil has spent 176.8 million reals ($76.2 million) this year on Viracept, the report adds.
In April, Merck & Co cut the cost to Brazil of its AIDS drugs Crixivan (indinavir) and Stocrin (efavirenz) 65% and 59% respectively (Marketletter May 17), saving Brazil $50 million, the report adds.
