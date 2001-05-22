Brazil's HIV/AIDS demands fail at WHA, which adopts compromise resolution

The World Health Assembly, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland,on May 14-22, failed to back Brazil's call for efforts to increase international access to cheap HIV/AIDS drugs by permitting national governments to manufacture less expensive generic versions.

The resolution which the WHA did adopt by consensus, after two days of vigorous debate, was a compromise drawn up by Brazil and the European Union. This calls on World Health Organization Director General Gro Harlem Brundtland to "maintain close collaboration with the international community and the private sector with the aim of improving the availability of medicines for HIV/AIDS, including antiretroviral therapy."

The Brazilian delegation's initial proposal, which did not make it to the final resolution, would have urged the WHO to take a more active role in promoting access to treatments and establish a drug price databank for purchasing governments. Brazil had also originally called for the international fund proposed by United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, to be used to make drug treatments available at differentiated prices, in line with social development indices and according to the prevalence of HIV in different regions.