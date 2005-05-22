Brazil slammed over HIV/AIDS drug patents

HIV/AIDS activists and non-governmental organizations have condemned Brazil's failure to break the patents on a number of antiretroviral drugs if their manufacturers failed to provide them at discounted prices or let generic versions be made in Brazil.

On March 15, the government set a deadline of April 4 for the companies - Abbott Laboratories, Gilead and Merck & Co - to agree, after which it said it would use compulsory licensing provisions (Marketletters passim). Its failure to do so has been attacked in a statement signed by 108 NGOs including the aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres, which says: "the lack of action on the part of Brazilian authorities is incomprehensible. On the international level, Brazil has publicly defended using the flexibilities included in the World Trade Organization's Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Agreement. But when it comes time to transforming this bold posture into acts that benefit the Brazilian population, the government resembles a toothless tiger."