Brazil warns over counterfeit drugs

Warning that counterfeit versions of 38 drugs are being sold inpharmacies and hospitals, the Brazilian Health Ministry has advised consumers to be cautious about products ranging from headache remedies to antibiotics, as well as treatments for conditions such as hypertension.

Most drugs analyzed were diluted to only 30% of their strength, while others had no medicinal value, says the laboratory which analyzed the counterfeit products. Recently, the Ministry has also had to deal with bogus contraceptive pills and purported cancer drugs containing only water (Marketletters passim).