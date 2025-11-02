Brazil warns over counterfeit drugs

Warning that counterfeit versions of 38 drugs are being sold inpharmacies and hospitals, the Brazilian Health Ministry has advised consumers to be cautious about products ranging from headache remedies to antibiotics, as well as treatments for conditions such as hypertension.
Most drugs analyzed were diluted to only 30% of their strength, while others had no medicinal value, says the laboratory which analyzed the counterfeit products. Recently, the Ministry has also had to deal with bogus contraceptive pills and purported cancer drugs containing only water (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze