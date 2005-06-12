Brazilian deputies OK patent-breaking bill

Brazil's lower house of parliament has approved legislation which would suspend patents on drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS and permit local manufacturers to produce generic versions.
The Brazilian government has recently been condemned by HIV/AIDS activists for its failure to break the patents on a number of antiretroviral drugs made by Abbott Laboratories, Gilead and Merck & Co by the deadline of April 4 which it had set for the makers to either provide them at discounted prices or let local firms produce them (Marketletter May 23). Drugs account for 60% of the costs of Brazil's world-leading HIV/AIDS treatment program.
However, the country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is reportedly still in negotiations with multinational drug manufacturers over ways to reduce their products' prices. The bill, which was approved by the parliamentary lower house's Justice Committee, will now move to the Senate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze