Brazilian deputies OK patent-breaking bill

Brazil's lower house of parliament has approved legislation which would suspend patents on drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS and permit local manufacturers to produce generic versions.

The Brazilian government has recently been condemned by HIV/AIDS activists for its failure to break the patents on a number of antiretroviral drugs made by Abbott Laboratories, Gilead and Merck & Co by the deadline of April 4 which it had set for the makers to either provide them at discounted prices or let local firms produce them (Marketletter May 23). Drugs account for 60% of the costs of Brazil's world-leading HIV/AIDS treatment program.

However, the country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is reportedly still in negotiations with multinational drug manufacturers over ways to reduce their products' prices. The bill, which was approved by the parliamentary lower house's Justice Committee, will now move to the Senate.