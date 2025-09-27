Saturday 27 September 2025

Brazilian Fake Drugs Boost Hologram Sales

9 August 1998

In Brazil, producers and importers of holograms report significant newbusiness with drugmakers in the wake of the fake-drug scandal involving Schering AG's Microvlar (Marketletters passim), reports the Gazeta Mercantil.

Holografica of Sao Paolo says it is now receiving around 100 inquiries a month concerning the safety seals, up from about 40, with 80% or so coming from the pharmaceutical sector. Holografica's US partner, Optical Security Industrial Inc, developed the hologram used for Pfizer's impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil), the first product to be sold in Brazil with an authenticity seal. The US company also provides Holografica with holograms which it claims cannot be falsified.

