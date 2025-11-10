Brazilian Government Wins Patent Amendment Votes

The Brazilian government has won several victories in the Senate Economic Affairs Committee's vote on amendments to its patents bill.

An amendment providing protection for pipeline products, which was sought by the US government and drug multinationals, was approved in a 19-5 vote. Also voted through was the maintenance of a one-year transition period for patents in industries not covered by Brazil's industrial property code; these include chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food products.

However, its proposal to guarantee patent protection for all microorganisms was rejected in favor of an amendment put forward by Senator Ney Suassuna, who has been responsible for the bill moving through committee, which would permit patents only for microorganisms which are related to a particular product.