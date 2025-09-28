Break-Up Of Montedision?

Investors in the Italian conglomerate Montedision are looking to split the company, which has food, energy, chemicals and pharmaceuticals interests, into four smaller companies in order to enhance shareholder value. The company's stock has fallen 20% since January 1995, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The four companies that the unhappy shareholders envisage would be Edison in energy, Eridania in food, Antibioticos of Spain representing pharmaceuticals, and the remaining Montedison with chemicals and engineering. This kind of arrangement would also help towards defining a clear strategy, say some analysts, and help establish corporate identity.
Although advantages of breaking up the group are clear, shareholders who support the new organization will not find it easy to convince the Italian banking community led by Mediobanca. The latter has a stake in Ferruzzi Finanziaria, which in turn has a 30% stake and wields control over Montedison, according to the WSJ.
