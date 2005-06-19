Breast cancer drug development reaches new heights: ABPI report

According to a new report published by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, more drugs than ever before are being developed for breast cancer, which is the most prevalent form of cancer in women in the UK, killing 13,000 annually. The report, entitled Target Breast Cancer, states that, "even if only a few of the new medicines live up to their early promise, the options available for future breast cancer treatment could be fundamentally improved."

Target Breast Cancer illustrates that, in women diagnosed with breast cancer during 1998-2001, the five-year survival rate has steadily risen to 80%. It notes that, as well as the obvious benefit to the patient of disease-free survival, these new medicines will also help save UK National Health Service expenses; the cost of treatment of all cancers to the NHS is estimated to be more than L2.0 billion ($3.6 billion), with that to hospitals representing 86% and products/dispensing just over 12%.