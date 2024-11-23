Breast Cancer Test Approved In USA

Biomira of Canada has gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Truquant BR RIA, claimed to be the first tumor marker test for breast cancer to get the go-ahead in the USA. It measures CA27.29 antigen, which is shed into the blood as breast cancers metastasize. Biomira anticipates that the test will be used to detect recurrence in women previously treated for Stage II or III breast cancer. It is expected to cost around $50.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze