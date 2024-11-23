Breast Cancer Test Approved In USA

Biomira of Canada has gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Truquant BR RIA, claimed to be the first tumor marker test for breast cancer to get the go-ahead in the USA. It measures CA27.29 antigen, which is shed into the blood as breast cancers metastasize. Biomira anticipates that the test will be used to detect recurrence in women previously treated for Stage II or III breast cancer. It is expected to cost around $50.